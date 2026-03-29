ORLANDO, Fla. — Global Peace 360° will host two free outdoor film screenings in downtown Orlando this April as part of its Kaleidoscope 360° series.

The events will feature “WALL-E” on Wednesday, April 1 and “The Goonies” on Wednesday, April 15, at Luminary Green.

The twice-monthly series is held on the first and third Wednesdays and is designed as a family-friendly community gathering.

On both scheduled dates, the Luminary Market opens at 5:30 p.m. and the featured film begins at 7 p.m.

Each event includes a presentation called Luminary Nights on the Green. This feature consists of a 20-minute projected animation and lighting presentation synchronized to music. The entire program is free and open to the public.

David Wheeler serves as the CEO of Global Peace 360°. He said the series is intended to provide an accessible way for the community to gather in the city center. “Kaleidoscope 360° continues to create a meaningful and accessible way for families, residents and visitors to come together in the heart of downtown Orlando,” Wheeler said. “We are proud to continue building a program that uses film and shared experience to foster connection, community and a sense of place.”

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