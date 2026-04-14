Free programs for all ages at New Smyrna Beach Regional Library in May

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach Regional Library has released its lineup of free programs for May, with events planned for children, teens, adults and seniors throughout the month.

Some events require registration, while others are first come, first served.

More information is available through the library at 386-424-2910.

Green Screen Graduation Photos: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3; and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7. All ages can pose for a graduation photo. Feel free to bring any props and dress up. Please have an email address available so staff can send your photo. Photos will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. All ages, individuals and families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Get to Know the Council on Aging: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5. Doreen Willett, community engagement liaison with the Council on Aging, will explain the services and volunteer opportunities available to Volusia County’s older population. Registration is not required.

America250 New Smyrna Beach History Unshelved – The Civil War Era: 2 p.m. Friday, May 8. Robert Redd, a local historian and cultural coordinator for Volusia County will share some stories and secrets of New Smyrna Beach’s past. This program is supported by Friends of the New Smyrna Beach Library. Registration is not required.

Seniors Versus Crime – The Mission: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. Anthony Luizzo – a published author, lecturer, and educator – will discuss Seniors Versus Crime, a volunteer project of the Florida Attorney General’s office dedicated to helping Floridians. According to the FBI’s 2023 Elder Fraud Report, seniors reported over $3 billion in losses due to fraud and scams. Learn how to reduce the victimization of senior citizens who are targeted for specific crimes or scams based on their age. Registration is not required.

America250: Trivia Under the Stacks: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Adults can expand their knowledge of U.S. history while participating in monthly trivia focused on five states and territories at a time, promoting learning through facts and friendly challenges. Registration is not required.

Paint a Tote Bag: 2 p.m. Thursdays, May 14 and 21. Adults can explore creativity by personalizing a reusable canvas tote during one of these identical classes. Supplies will be provided. Registration is required.

Drawing for Beginners: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Adults can explore creativity and learn basic techniques on how to draw with either traditional paper and pencil or digitally on a tablet or smartphone. Learn basic drawing and sketching techniques in a simple and relaxing hands-on approach. Each month, participants will learn a new basic technique and practice the new skills with simple drawing exercises. Supplies will not be provided, so bring your own tablet, smartphone, or drawing pad and pencil. Registration is required.

Laughter Yoga – A Mindful Moment: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24. This special presentation combines laughter with yoga breathing to promote mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Joy Steelman, a laughter yoga instructor, will lead this presentation, which will help participants learn and laugh. This event is funded by Friends of the New Smyrna Beach Library. Registration is not required.

Appy Hour: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28. Adults can develop digital confidence while learning to use the library’s mobile apps and online resources with staff. This month’s session highlights the Libby by Overdrive collection, which makes thousands of titles available for borrowing. Registration is required.

America250 – Stories that Connect: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28. This special program invites audiences to explore the art of storytelling while learning how shared narratives strengthen understanding and community. Participants will experience live performances and interactive demonstrations led by local members of the Sandcastle Storytellers. This program is sponsored by Friends of New Smyrna Beach Regional Library. Registration is not required.

Programs for Children and Teens

Recipes and Reads Culinary Lab – Cooking Basics for Teens: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Students in grades 6-12 can join staff each month and learn how to make new basic recipes in the kitchen. This month, the group will make smoothies. Registration is not required.

Bike Safety & Helmet Fitting: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Ages 5 and up can learn about bicycle safety and get fitted for a free helmet. This program will be presented by the Volusia-Flagler Transportation Planning Organization (TPO). Registration is required; please register only the children getting a helmet.

Creative Expression in Art – Ceramic Hearts: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. Students in grades 6-12 can paint a decorative ceramic heart as a gift for Mom or anyone else. Registration is not required.

STREAM Art – Slime: 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. STREAM is an interactive multi-literacy program that integrates Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Math concepts aimed at developing innovation, imagination, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Families will be introduced to the building blocks of one or more STREAM learning concepts through exploratory or collaborative hands-on activities in a fun and educational environment. Registration is not required.

Children’s Book Club: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17. This interactive literacy program is designed to develop reading, comprehension, and social skills through guided conversations or activities about a featured book. Children in grades K-3 will be introduced to basic literary terms, themes, and topics through conversations or activities about pre-selected books. Kids will hear and discuss “The Very Impatient Caterpillar” by Ross Burach, followed by a fun caterpillar craft. Listen to a funny story about metamorphosis and patience. Registration is not required.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more information or to register, please contact New Smyrna Beach Regional Library at 386-424-2910. Learn more about Volusia County Public Library at https://www.volusialibrary.org.

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