Daytona Beach approves over $1 million to repair faulty sidewalks in new neighborhood

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach has to pay to fix sidewalks in a newly built neighborhood and it’s going to cost more than $1 million.

We were the first to report on the issues in the Mosaic neighborhood off LPGA in September of last year.

A month later, we learned the city manager signed off on the bonds for the sidewalk construction without getting proper inspections.

Sidewalks sloped in the wrong direction and other drainage design issues have led to constant standing water throughout the Mosaic community.

“So instead of sloping toward the street for drainage, they were sloping toward the homes and pooling water and algae and slime were developing,” Brenda Pruiett-Fouser.

“We power wash the sidewalks every two or three months to keep it off,” John Buttrey.

The neighborhood recorded more than 50 slip-and-fall incidents over a six-month period. Records we found last fall showed the city manager signed off on slashing bonds for the construction without getting proper inspections.

“This money that the city has to spend in a new subdivision could go to some of those areas that desperately need the money,” Brenda Pruiett-Fouser.

The city’s portion of the project will cost $1.2 million. The community’s developer will pay $300,000 to replace the pavers. It will take a year or more to redo all of the sidewalks.

“I know it’s going to be a little disruptive, but it has to be done,” said Buttrey.

“It affects everyone in this city and everyone WHO pays taxes here. It’s shameful, it should have never gotten this way,” said Pruiett -Fouser

The contract will be approved during tomorrow night’s city commission meeting.

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