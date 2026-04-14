Four treated after medical emergency involving group of children in Cocoa Beach

, Fla. — Emergency responders in Cocoa Beach assisted four individuals after a medical emergency involving a group of children, as per initial reports from officials.

Authorities reported that CPR was administered to two patients at the scene before they were taken to a trauma center for further treatment.

Two additional individuals were assessed; one child did not require medical care, and another declined transport.

The incident took place today between noon and 1 pm near 55 S. Atlantic Ave. in Cocoa Beach.

A medical helicopter was first requested as responders looked for more potential victims, but it was later canceled before it arrived.

Officials observed that the nearest lifeguard tower is about 0.8 miles away from where the incident occurred, potentially impacting response logistics.

The two individuals, supervising a group of children during the incident, were transported for emergency care.

All involved children were subsequently taken to the Cocoa Beach Police Department for further coordination and care.

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