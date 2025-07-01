Free rides are available for FIFA fans attending the Club World Cup match on July 4

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanks to the City of Orlando’s Downtown Development Board, fans attending the FIFA Club World Cup match at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 4 can enjoy free SunRail and shuttle services.

Northbound SunRail service will stop running at 10:38 p.m., and southbound service will end at 10:51 p.m. Also, road closures near the stadium will start at 7 a.m. to handle the expected traffic.

Fans are encouraged to prepare ahead by visiting the FIFA Club World Cup Event Guide. It is recommended to plan early, arrive on time, and stay patient to ensure a smooth experience.

For all FIFA Club World Cup matches at Camping World Stadium, on-site parking is available. You can still buy tickets for the quarter-final match on July 4. On event day, make sure to arrive at the stadium at least two hours before the match starts to avoid any delays.

Free shuttle service to the stadium starts at 11:00 a.m., the same time as when all stadium parking lots and the North Box Office open. Gates to the stadium will open at 1:00 p.m., with the event set to begin at 3:00 p.m.

As part of the FIFA Club World Cup match on July 4, SunRail Orlando is offering free transportation to improve the fan experience. This way, attendees can focus on enjoying the game without worrying about getting around.

