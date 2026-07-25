Free space collectibles show coming to Cape Canaveral this August

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Space enthusiasts and collectors will have a chance to explore rare memorabilia during the Space Collectibles Show & Sale on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at the Sands Space History Center in Cape Canaveral.

Hosted by the U.S. Space Force Historical Foundation, the free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT and will feature vendors offering space-related collectibles, including historic pins, mission patches, models, toys, artwork, postal covers and other memorabilia.

Visitors can also tour the newly renovated Sands Space History Center, which features updated exhibits highlighting the history of every launch complex at Cape Canaveral. The Foundation’s gift shop will be open with official souvenirs marking the 75th anniversary of Bumper 8, the first rocket launched from Cape Canaveral on July 24, 1950.

Foundation board members will also be available to discuss the Legacy of Launch campaign, which supports the future expansion of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum.

The Sands Space History Center is located at 100 Spaceport Way, just outside the south gate of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Admission is free and open to the public.

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