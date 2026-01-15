Freeze warning in effect as temperatures plunge across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day is in effect for tonight, as the coldest air in years moves into the area.

A strong cold front has cleared the region, and temperatures will tumble quickly this evening.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of Central Florida for the overnight. Morning lows will be around freezing in Metro Orlando, with 20s likely in areas northwest of the city.

This will be the coolest air to impact the region since Christmas morning 2022.

A Cold Weather Advisory is also posted for the early morning hours, with wind chill values in the mid and upper 20s at daybreak.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will remain chilly. Highs for Friday will only be in the low 60s.

Warmer weather does return to start the weekend. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

Another strong cold front arrives on Sunday. This will bring scattered showers to the area and another round of chilly temps. Expect highs in the low 60s.

Morning lows again bottom out Monday morning, with temps in the mid-30s.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the cold temps across Central Florida.

