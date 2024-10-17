French aerospace company announces plans to manufacture hybrid aircraft in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A major milestone in aviation technology was announced Thursday in Volusia County.

French aerospace company AURA AERO said it will bring its innovative hybrid electric aircraft to the United States.

The company has announced plans to open its first U.S. facility at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park in Daytona Beach.

AURA AERO will occupy a 10,000 square-foot hangar there to develop trainer aircraft.

Additionally, the company plans to build a massive 500,000 square-foot manufacturing and assembly plant to make its electric and fuel-powered propeller plane — a 19-seater hybrid-electric commuter aircraft — at Daytona International Airport.

AURA AERO’s move to Central Florida will create 1,000 new high-playing jobs with an estimated starting salary of $75K to $80K per year.

