Friday the 13th’s deadliest return, ‘Jason Universe’, slashes into HHN

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fittingly, on Friday, June 13, Universal Orlando Resorts revealed the second haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights, titled “Jason Universe”.

Universal said HHN will resurrect the infamous Jason Voorhees, celebrating the legacy of one of the “most notorious killers in cinematic history”.

“Jason Universe” will take guests back to the summer camp where the horror legend was born.

HHN said guests will walk on the creaking floorboard of Jason’s ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge to his victims.

The last time the killer was seen at Halloween Horror Nights was in HHN25 at the Freddy versus Jason haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights and “Jason Universe” will open on Friday, Aug. 29, at Universal Orlando Resort.

There are 10 haunted houses, scare zones, live shows, and more.

