Friday: Renovated boat ramp complex to open in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. — Officials in Lake County are set to cut the ribbon Friday morning on a new and improved boat ramp complex.

The grand opening of Hickory Point Boat Ramp in Tavares is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.

Lake Water Authority and Lake County Office of Parks & Trails will gather for the event and said the public is welcome to attend.

The complex’s dozen boat ramps have undergone many repairs over the past few decades, but officials said the most recent upgrades were extensive.

Hickory Point now features six new concrete ramps that are longer and constructed to last for many years to come.

Officials also said location was a key factor in the new design, as the ramps give boaters a more centralized access to Lake Harris and the Chain of Lakes.

Lake County said the project was in partnership with Dredging & Marine Consultants, RUSH Marine, and was primarily funded through a grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Boating Improvement Program.

Hickory Point Recreation Complex boat ramp is located at 27341 State Road 19 in Tavares.

