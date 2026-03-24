Friday: Sanford police to offer gift cards for guns

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police say they are working to get “unwanted” guns off their streets and willing to pay people to help them do it.

The Sanford Police Department will hold a “Gun Buy Back” event this coming Friday.

The public can go to the Sanford Civic Center to safely drop off firearms.

During the drive-thru style event, participants will be asked to arrive with unloaded firearms in the trunk of their vehicle. Police said authorized personnel will then safely remove the firearms.

In exchange for each gun turned in, participants will receive a $50 gift card to Target stores.

“The goal of this event is to make our community safer by taking STOLEN or UNWANTED firearms off of our streets, no questions asked.” SPD posted on social media.

The March 27 “Gun Buy Back” will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The Sanford Civic Center is located at 401 E. Seminole Boulevard in Sanford.

To learn more about this event, check out Sanford Police’s post on X below:

The Sanford Police Department will be hosting a Gun Buy Back event on March 27, 2026 from 8AM – 3PM, at the Sanford Civic Center located at 401 E. Seminole Blvd, Sanford. This is a “drive thru” event, please stay in your vehicle and officers will safely assist you to drop off the… pic.twitter.com/pCEjmPeYoT — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) March 23, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group