Friends and community rally around family of fallen soldier Captain Cody Khork

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — We are learning more about the life of a Central Florida soldier who was killed in the Middle East.

Captain Cody Khork, a soldier from Lakeland, was among six service members killed in a drone strike on Sunday.

The Central Florida native also owned a home in Winter Haven.

His death has prompted an outpouring of support from friends and community members who are honoring his service and legacy.

Friends of the soldier described him as a man who loved his family and took great pride in his military service to the country.

In the wake of his death, the community has organized financial support for his relatives.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Khork’s family.

