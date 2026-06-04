Fruitland Park to hold emergency meeting after commissioner resigns

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — Fruitland Park leaders will hold an emergency public meeting next week to call for an election to fill a vacant City Commission seat.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the Commission Chambers at Fruitland Park City Hall, located at 506 W. Berckman St.

City officials said the election would fill the vacant District 3 seat following the resignation of former Commissioner Joseph Cosenza III.

Mayor Chris Cheshire said holding the emergency meeting will allow the city to schedule the election to coincide with its 2026 election schedule.

“Holding this emergency meeting allows us to quickly schedule the election to coincide with the City’s 2026 election schedule, and ensure our community remains fully engaged in the democratic process,” Cheshire said in a news release.

The meeting agenda will focus on a resolution to set the election date, establish the candidate qualifying period and outline the election process.

City officials said all Fruitland Park residents are encouraged to attend.

The full agenda will be posted on the city’s website.

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