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Fugitive wanted in toddler overdose case caught after 15-month manhunt

Investigators reported that Harris, who was dating the child’s mother at the time, escaped prior to his arrest

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Fugitive wanted in toddler overdose case caught after 15-month manhunt Investigators reported that Harris, who was dating the child’s mother at the time, escaped prior to his arrest
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities reported that a 34-year-old man, who had been on the run for over a year, was finally arrested on Monday after a coordinated multi-agency search.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced that Bruce Harris was apprehended at a Deltona hotel, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Harris has been wanted since January 2025, when deputies responded to a Satsuma home where a 1-year-old child experienced an opioid overdose after allegedly accessing illegal drugs.

Authorities reported that the child survived and fully recovered thanks to the prompt action of first responders, including Putnam County Fire Rescue.

Investigators reported that Harris, who was dating the child’s mother at the time, escaped prior to his arrest as deputies persisted with their investigation and expected to discover more drugs at the residence. His flight initiated a 15-month search effort involving local police, a specialized drug unit, and federal agents.

He now faces several charges: neglect of a child resulting in serious harm, multiple counts of possessing firearms or ammunition as a convicted felon, drug trafficking, and possession with intent to sell controlled substances.

Harris was taken into custody and booked into the Volusia County Jail. Authorities praised the coordinated effort that resulted in his arrest and noted he is a prolific offender.

The case remains under investigation.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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