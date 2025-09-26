Funeral for man who died after riding Epic Universe rollercoaster to be held Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kevin Rodriguez-Zavala will be laid to rest on Friday, as new questions arise about the ride his attorneys claim led to his death.

A woman in Seminole County has filed a lawsuit against Universal, alleging that she suffered a head injury on the same coaster, Stardust Racers, months ago.

Her attorney argues that the ride lacks proper restraints and safety precautions, which could support Kevin’s family’s potential lawsuit.

The woman’s attorney believes her case could provide crucial evidence for Kevin’s family as they consider their own legal action against Universal.

Universal has not responded to requests for comment regarding the allegations against the Stardust Racers coaster.

As the investigation into the safety of the Stardust Racers continues, both families seek answers and accountability from Universal.

