FWC: 70-year-old fisherman dies following fall into St. Johns River in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a 70-year-old man died Monday after falling into the St. John’s River while fishing in Volusia County.

The incident happened near the Lemon Bluff boat ramp.

Officers with FWC were notified of the boating incident after the man fell from his vessel into the water.

A good Samaritan recovered the man from the water after the fall. Following the rescue, emergency responders transported the man to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The man later died from his injuries.

The agency is currently conducting an open investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” the FWC said in a statement.

