FWC Reminds Boaters of Safety Rules Around Red Diver Flags

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has issued a warning to boaters to be vigilant for red flags with white stripes, indicating the presence of snorkelers, divers, or underwater gear users.

Boaters are required to maintain a safe distance from these flags to ensure the safety of those in the water.

If distance is not possible, boaters are asked to remain idle within 300 feet of the flags.

This precaution helps prevent accidents and ensures that those enjoying water activities can do so safely.

