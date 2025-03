LAKE NONA, Fla. — The gas leak was said to have happened in a dormitory for the veterans on campus.

2 were injured in the explosions but are said only to have minor injuries.

The gas company was called in, and an investigation into the leak was underway.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group