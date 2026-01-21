ORLANDO, Fla. — Girl Scout cookie season is underway in Central Florida.

The Girl Scouts of Citrus kicked off their annual fundraiser by introducing a new cookie named “Explorermores.”

The new cookies are described as “Rocky Road ice cream-inspired cookies filled with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème.”

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in Central Florida with new ‘Explorermores’ flavor

This season’s fundraising is expected to help local troops in several ways, from supporting community activities to enhancing year-round programs.

Cookie booths will begin appearing across the region soon, allowing the public to purchase the cookies directly from the girls.

The Girl Scouts will be selling cookies through April, providing young girls with an opportunity to learn core business skills, such as entrepreneurship and sales, during their fundraising efforts.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group