As global temperatures rise, Americans are eating more sugar, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new study reveals that Americans are consuming more sugar as global temperatures rise.

Researchers from a university in Wales conducted the study, tracking American families over a period of 15 years.

They found that warmer weather increases the demand for sugary, cold drinks and frozen desserts as people seek hydration and cooling.

The study suggests that if global warming continues at its current pace, sugar consumption could increase by as much as three grams a day.

Florida, known for its warm climate, produces the most sugar out of any state in the U.S.

This could potentially influence the availability and consumption of sugar in the region.

