Golf cart driver sought, accused of causing damage at park in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A recent drive in a golf cart through Veteran’s Memorial Park in The Villages ended badly.

And it was caught on video.

Lady Lake police said they are looking for the man who crashed into a marble stone marker at the park and then left the scene without reporting the damage.

Golf cart strikes stone marker in The Villages Lady Lake police are looking for the driver of a golf cart they said left the crash scene on Sept. 20. (Lady Lake Police Department)

It happened on Sept. 20, off of Paige Place near Spanish Springs Town Square.

Video shows the driver strike one curb and then another. The golf cart then ran into the sign and overturned.

Click below to watch the video:

Bystanders are then seen in the distance helping the driver to upright his cart.

Police said that’s when the driver left the scene without reporting the incident, which resulted in about $1,500 in damage to the stone marker.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the driver to call Lady Lake Police Department at 352-751-1564 or send an email to: cgehrsitz@ladylake.org.

