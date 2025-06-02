Goodwill launches new Donation Xpress location in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Goodwill is opening a new Donation Xpress location in Rockledge, following its announcement of three new sites back in April.

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is stepping up its sustainability efforts while making it easier for people to donate gently used items.

“We invite our neighbors in these communities to join our sustainability efforts,” said Ed Durkee, President and CEO.

With these new locations, Central Florida will have almost two dozen DX Centers:

• 601 Doyle Rd. in Deltona

• 3550 Edgewater Dr. in Edgewater

• 234 Barton Blvd. in Rockledge ,

Durkee continues, “By donating items to Goodwill, you are diverting them from a local landfill, which amounted to nearly 24 million pounds in 2024.”

For a list of DX locations in Volusia, Brevard, Osceola, Orange, Lake and Seminole counties, visit here.

