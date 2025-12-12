Goodwill raises thousands to help Second Harvest Food Bank support Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill locations across Central Florida have raised over $30,000 for the Second Harvest Food Bank, providing more than 120,000 meals to those in need this holiday season.

The initiative involved stores in six counties working together to support Central Floridians facing food insecurity.

This effort is part of the broader season of giving, aiming to spread holiday cheer and assist those in need.

Officials noted that the funds raised by Goodwill locations will significantly impact the community by addressing food insecurity during a critical time of the year.

The Second Harvest Food Bank, which will receive the donations, is a key player in distributing meals to families and individuals who struggle to access sufficient food.

The organization relies on contributions like these to fulfill its mission of alleviating hunger.

