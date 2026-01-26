Local

Gov. DeSantis to speak in Central Florida on Monday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis DeSantis is scheduled to make a stop Monday morning in The Villages. (Source: Gov. Ron DeSantis' Facebook page)
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday morning in The Villages.

DeSantis is set to speak from Eisenhower Recreation Center starting at 9:15 a.m.

The governor will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida’s surgeon general.

