Gov. Ron DeSantis supports Tampa Bay Rays stadium project

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis supports a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium in Tampa, joined by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to back the plan facility.

The proposal comes after Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, the team’s former stadium, was severely damaged in 2024 by Hurricane Milton, prompting efforts to build a new stadium in Tampa.

During the meeting, DeSantis confirmed Florida would assist the new stadium through road improvements, emphasizing the importance of state involvement in infrastructure. “We need to make sure... help with that for sure,” DeSantis said.

The proposal suggests relocating the team from St. Petersburg to Tampa. Securing formal funding for the new facility will need approval from various levels of local government.

The plan must be submitted to the Hillsborough County Commission, the City of Tampa, and the Tampa Sports Authority for official review.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group