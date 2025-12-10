Governor DeSantis announces support for Ingoglia in CFO race

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his endorsement of Blaise Ingoglia for the position of Florida Chief Financial Officer today, highlighting Ingoglia’s dedication to fiscal responsibility and conservative leadership.

Governor DeSantis praised Ingoglia for his commitment to protecting Florida taxpayers and holding liberal mayors accountable for extravagant spending. DeSantis emphasized Ingoglia’s track record of delivering on promises and described him as a strong choice for conservatives.

“I’m pleased to endorse Blaise Ingoglia for the Chief Financial Officer of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We’ve never had anybody in state government who’s been such a bulldog in favor of the taxpayers.”

Ingoglia, originally from New York, entered the political scene in 2007 in response to skyrocketing property taxes. He gained attention with his Government Gone Wild seminars, which highlighted government spending issues.

Ingoglia was elected to the Florida House in 2014 and served as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida starting in 2015, with re-election in 2017. In 2020, he was elected to the Florida Senate for District 11, where he sponsored legislation on illegal immigration, election integrity, and tax cuts.

In July 2025, Ingoglia was appointed Florida CFO by Governor DeSantis. Ingoglia has expressed his commitment to maintaining Florida’s economic strength, stopping wasteful spending, and defending taxpayer dollars.

“Governor DeSantis has transformed Florida into the nation’s leader for economic freedom, and I’m grateful for his trust and support,” said Ingoglia. “As CFO, I will keep Florida’s economy strong, stop wasteful spending in its tracks, hold insurance companies accountable, and defend every hard-earned taxpayer dollar. Florida’s future is worth fighting for.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group