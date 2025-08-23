Governor DeSantis demands major reforms after fatal semi-truck crash on Florida’s Turnpike

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for major reforms after a fatal semi truck crash on Florida’s Turnpike.

The crash took place earlier this month when Hardinjer Singh tried to make a U-turn on the Florida Turnpike while driving a semi truck in South Florida.

This maneuver caused a collision that killed three people in a minivan, which was unable to stop and went underneath the trailer.

Governor DeSantis criticized California’s policies, arguing that Hardinjer Singh should never have been granted a commercial driver’s license in California.

He also demanded accountability from California’s sanctuary cities.

