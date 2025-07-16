Governor to decide on removal of Palm Coast mayor following City Council vote

PALM COAST, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will determine whether to oust Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris following a city council vote to request his removal.

Mayor Norris was the only member to oppose the council’s decision to send a letter to Governor DeSantis requesting his removal. This action comes after Norris lost a lawsuit against the city over a council appointment, which led to a court order for him to reimburse $30,000 in legal expenses.

“I’m not going anywhere, unless the governor relieves me and that’s solely up to him, but I am not going to resign,” Mayor Norris stated, describing the council’s actions as political attacks.

The dispute started when Norris sued the city over a council appointment, a case he eventually lost. After the lawsuit, the city council claimed Norris should reimburse $30,000 in legal fees, arguing he acted against legal advice.

Despite the council’s decision, Mayor Norris remains firm in his position, stating he will not step down unless removed by the governor.

If Governor DeSantis chooses not to act, Norris will continue to serve as mayor until 2028.

