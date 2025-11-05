Gradual warmup before major cooldown in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday will bring a milder start the day, with morning temps in the upper 50s and 60s in Central Florida.

Later this afternoon, it will be quiet and warm under partly cloudy skies. Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will be near seasonal levels, climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Orlando can expect a high temperature of 82° on Wednesday.

Central Florida forecast Wednesday weather graphics (WFTV) (WFTV staff)

Through the remainder of the week, Crimi said we’ll experience a gradual warm-up, peaking in the mid 80s this weekend.

After that, another storm system will bring much colder weather to the area. Highs in the 60s will return early next week.

Central Florida forecast Wednesday weather graphics (WFTV) (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group