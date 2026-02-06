Graffiti vandalism along Sanford Riverwalk under investigation

SANFORD, Fla. — Vandals drew graffiti along the Riverwalk in downtown Sanford, targeting sidewalks and the columns of a swing pavilion.

The Sanford Police Department reported Friday that investigators have not yet identified any suspects in the case.

The city said crews spent several hours removing the markings from the pavilion located at the intersection of Sanford Avenue and Seminole Boulevard.

The Parks and Recreation Department coordinated the cleanup efforts during cold weather conditions to restore the area for public use.

Initial attempts to remove the paint using standard pressure washers were unsuccessful.

City officials noted that the pavilion is constructed with a porous material that absorbed the paint, making the restoration process difficult.

Crews eventually used a more powerful pressure washing unit and a specialized graffiti removal product.

These resources were provided by Sanford SoftWash Systems, a business located at 341 Specialty Point.

The city recognized five employees for their work in restoring the public space. The staff members involved in the cleanup included Michael Bradley, Maurice Bennett, Roger Vathrong, Xavier Davis and Todd Coleman.

Authorities are asking the public to report any vandalism or illegal activity observed on city trails or at municipal facilities.

Reports can be made to the Sanford Parks and Recreation Department at 407-688-5103 or the Sanford Police Department non-emergency line at 407-688-5199.

