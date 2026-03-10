Great white shark spotted near Cape Canaveral beach

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A boater spotted a great white shark swimming near the shore off the coast of Cape Canaveral on Monday morning.

The encounter was captured on video as the shark moved through the water close to the beach.

Experts say that sightings of this nature are becoming more frequent during this time of year.

The increase in activity is attributed to shifting water temperatures that occur along the Florida coastline during seasonal changes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group