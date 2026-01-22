Great white shark tracked near Daytona Beach, researchers say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Researchers are keeping an eye on a great white shark off Central Florida’s coast.

Officials said the shark was tracked near Daytona Beach.

The shark was fitted with a tracking device by researchers in December 2025 off the coast of South Carolina.

According to researchers studying great white sharks, Freeman poses no danger to the public.

Tracking efforts help gather essential data on the shark’s migration patterns and behavior.

Researchers plan to continue tracking Freeman and other great white sharks to gather more data over the coming months.

