Grenade found in burnt Merritt Island storage unit

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A fire tore through multiple self-storage units in Merritt Island Tuesday afternoon. After the flames were out, fire crews made an unusual discovery in one of those units.

Brevard County Fire Rescue confirmed they found a grenade while clearing out the aftermath. The county’s bomb unit safely detonated the device.

The grenade did not start the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

The U-Haul storage center is on Sykes Creek Parkway behind Merritt Square Mall. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke flames across more than a dozen units.

No one was injured.

