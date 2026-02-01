Ground stop issued at Orlando International Airport after fire alarm evacuates air traffic tower

ORLANDO, Fla. — A ground stop has been implemented at Orlando Airport in Florida following reports of a fire alarm. The incident prompted the evacuation of the air traffic control tower.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement regarding the situation. FAA officials initiated the ground stop as a safety measure while investigating the reports.

No information was immediately available regarding the specific location of the fire or the extent of any damage to the facility.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

