WATCH: Group of thieves steal $35K in liquor from Ocoee business

OCOEE, Fla. — The owners of a liquor store in Orange County are offering a reward to help catch a group of thieves.

Good Homes Liquors in Ocoee shared videos with Channel 9 showing the brazen break-in.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Security videos from inside the store show several burglars breaking through a window.

The store owner said the Group of thieves went right for the high-end brands and got away with up to $35,000 worth of liquor.

The incident only lasted for five minutes.

