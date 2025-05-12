Orlando Museum of Art welcomes everyone on Thursday for the ‘Access for All event’

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art, in collaboration with the Art Bridges Foundation, offers complimentary museum admission every Thursday.

Orlando Museum of Art encourages community members to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment where all can transformatively experience art.

“Every Access for All day allows us to create opportunities for visitors to connect with art in meaningful ways,” said Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon, Chief Orlando Museum of Art Curator.

Events in the May 15 schedule include:

2:30-3:30 p.m. | Gallery Talk

An informal tour of the museum galleries.

3-4 p.m. | Triple “O” Interactive Art Game

This innovative experience, held in OMA’s auditorium, aims to transform how audiences engage with and experience art.

3:30-4:30 p.m. | Gallery Talk (Spanish)

5-7 p.m. | Sketching in the Galleries

Drawing and sketching supplies will be available for artists of all ages.

7-8 p.m. | Highlights Tour

Follow along with a docent highlighting various works from gallery to gallery.

She continues, “By welcoming all members of the community to explore our collections, we hope to spark curiosity and foster a lasting appreciation for the diverse narratives and creativity that art offers.”

In addition to free admission for Access for All events, feature guided tours and enriching gallery activities allow visitors to engage with art in unexpected ways.

All are welcome to attend to experience the beauty and wonder of art in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

