Groups look to add black bears to U.S. threatened species list

ORLANDO, Fla. — Conservationists are considering adding black bears to the federal list of threatened species in an effort to prevent future hunts.

Advocacy groups are preparing to file legal action in federal courts to support this initiative.

The potential move to add bears to the threatened species list comes amid growing concerns over their populations and the impact of hunting.

This initiative could provide additional protections for bear species across the United States.

