Growing pickleball chain Dill Dinkers to open 10 locations here

A Maryland-based pickleball chain will open 10 locations in Orlando and Seminole County.

Dill Dinkers signed a franchise agreement with Justin White and Brien Vega to expand the concept to the region. Both worked in management positions at Planet Fitness prior to taking on the role, with Vega having previously overseen more than 100 Planet Fitness franchise locations.

“Pickleball has grown so rapidly, and everyone wants in on the game. Justin and I knew we wanted to invest in a space where everyone feels valued the moment they walk in,” said Vega in a news release.

