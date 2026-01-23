Guided kayak tour ends in tragedy as man dies in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating after a kayaker died in Brevard County.

FWC said a 62-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in a tandem kayak capsized on Thursday during a guided tour of Turkey Creek.

Officials said the woman was about to return to the kayak, but the man could not be located after entering the water.

After a search, he was later found deceased.

FWC officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

©2026 Cox Media Group