Gulf private recreational red snapper season begins Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The fall’s private recreational red snapper is back at Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Starting Monday, private boats and state charter vessels without federal reef fish permits can fish on select dates.

The state says the season is possible due to angler participation in the Florida State Reef Fish Survey .

The fall season includes these dates:

Sept. 1–14

Sept. 19–21

Sept. 26–28

Oct. 3–5

Oct. 10–12

Oct. 17–19

Oct. 24–26

Oct. 31–Nov. 2

Nov. 7–9

Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)

Nov. 14–16

Nov. 21–23

Nov. 27–30 (Thanksgiving weekend)

Dec. 5–7

Dec. 12–14

Dec. 19–21

Dec. 25–28 (Christmas weekend)

Anyone fishing for red snapper from a private recreational vessel — in state or federal waters — must be registered as a state reef fish angler, even if exempt from fishing license requirements.

