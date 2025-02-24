Hamburger Mary’s restaurant announces details on new Central Florida location

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A popular Orlando bar and restaurant that closed last year has announced its new home.

Hamburger Mary’s on Church Street shut down in June, blaming a changing landscape in the Downtown area.

The business, which was famous for its drag shows, confirmed it will soon reopen in Kissimmee.

The owners said they have been remodeling the former “Capone’s Dinner & Show” venue on US-192.

On Facebook, they spoke of the new location’s benefits. “... We have a spectacular theater for our shows, free on-site parking and even a hotel on property for those who want to have a great place to stay close to the attractions and enjoy entertainment and great food from your friends at Hamburger Mary’s.”

A date for the grand opening of Hamburger Mary’s in Kissimmee has yet to be announced.

