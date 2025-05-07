Harris Rosen Foundation awards scholastics to Jones High School students

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several students at Jones High School got a helping hand toward their academic goals, thanks to Rosen Hotels & Resorts.

On Wednesday, 20 college and vocational school scholarships were given out by the Rosen Parramore PS8 Foundation.

The scholarships are part of the late Harris Rosen’s legacy to support Orlando’s Parramore community.

One recipient, Lauren Chevalier, said this will hep her achieve her goals.

“It just shows how people in the world are always willing to give back when they have, that they can give back to continue legacies and dreams and to empower the future generation that’s coming up,” she said.

Some of the recipients are first-generation college students.

The schaloarships will cover tuition, texbooks, and room and board.

