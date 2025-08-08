Hazmat response called to house at center of viral video

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — First responders were called to a south Orange County house Thursday after the residents reported receiving a suspicious package.

Deputies confirmed they declared the package safe, and that a follow-up investigation was underway. They did not say who sent the package or why it was deemed suspicious.

Last week, the residents received negative attention after a TikTok user posted a video of them hurling racial slurs at a Black door-to-door salesman. The video did not show how the confrontation with the man began.

Deputies did not say if the suspicious package was at all tied to the video or its viewers, who quickly tracked down and shared the residents’ names and information. WFTV is not identifying the residents or showing their faces because they have not been charged with a crime.

The man who filmed the video, Antavis Johnson, told WFTV he wasn’t aware of the hazmat call until reporters contacted him. He said he hoped it had nothing to do with his video.

Neighbors said the situation unnerved them.

“I think it’s uncalled for,” Huzin Khan said.

