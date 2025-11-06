‘He died alone’: Mother fighting for Florida law to reunite families with unidentified victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mother says her 19-year-old son died alone at Orlando Regional Medical Center, even though she tried to see him and showed workers his missing person flyers. Now, she is trying to get a new law passed to prevent this from happening again others.

Vivian Blanco says her 19-year-old son Anthony Isiah Mejias, died alone at ORMC four years ago, even though she tried looking for him there but was turned away.

“April 2, 2021, my son was struck by a car that kept on going. A hit and run.” At the time Anthony was registered as a John Doe at the hospital because he didn’t have his ID on him and Vivian went on searching for her son not realizing he was there. “I could have been there with my son in my last moment. That moment hurts.”

Law enforcement officers have said that it’s a problem when victims don’t have their ID and are unconscious. That’s why Vivian is trying to establish a John Doe database that’s HIPAA approved, so victims can be reunited with their families. She says, “If family members, law enforcement are looking for these individuals, there’s some way they are able to be identified.”

She says there’s one being used in NY. “I literally have gotten that policy that’s HIPPAA approved from NY and have been sending it to as many people that can hear me to say, please adopt this here in Florida.”

Vivian created a petition in hopes to getting a thousand signatures by November 28th. She has nearly 700 signatures as of November 5th. “Getting signatures will show our senators that this is something Floridians need. I truly believe no one should die alone.”

Link to petition: Petition · Establish a ‘John Doe’ standardized policy in Florida hospitals - Anthony Isaiah Bill - Miami, United States · Change.org

