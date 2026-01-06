Head of Florida domestic violence charity admits misuse of millions meant for shelters

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiffany Carr, the leader of a Florida organization intended to assist domestic violence victims, accepted a plea deal after being accused of misusing approximately $4 million in taxpayer money designated for domestic violence shelters.

Carr pleaded no contest to the charges, which involved allegations of embezzling funds intended for shelters supporting victims of domestic violence.

The plea arrangement requires her to testify against the chief financial officer of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The alleged misuse of funds has raised significant concerns among advocacy groups and the public, as the money was designated for critical services aimed at supporting vulnerable individuals in distress.

The Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence has been under scrutiny following Carr’s actions.

Experts argue that the scandal could undermine public trust in organizations that provide essential services for victims of domestic violence.

