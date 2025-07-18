Heat advisory in effect for most of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are upgrading to a Weather On the Way for Friday afternoon through the weekend.
A heat advisory is now in effect for the majority of Central Florida, including metro Orlando, for the afternoon hours.
Heat indices approaching 108° will be possible in parts of the area.
Afternoon highs are on track to make it to the mid-90s.
It will likely be even warmer this weekend, with widespread mid-90s expected and heat indices again approaching 108°.
Additional heat advisories are becoming likely for the weekend.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group