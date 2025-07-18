Heat advisory in effect for most of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are upgrading to a Weather On the Way for Friday afternoon through the weekend.

A heat advisory is now in effect for the majority of Central Florida, including metro Orlando, for the afternoon hours.

Heat indices approaching 108° will be possible in parts of the area.

Afternoon highs are on track to make it to the mid-90s.

It will likely be even warmer this weekend, with widespread mid-90s expected and heat indices again approaching 108°.

Additional heat advisories are becoming likely for the weekend.

