Heat index to soar above 100 Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is under a heat advisory on Friday, with temperatures expected to reach a heat index of 104 to 109 degrees.

The advisory comes as the region experiences a combination of high temperatures and humidity, driving peak heat index values to dangerous levels.

Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

There is a 30% chance of scattered showers developing this afternoon, which may provide brief relief from the intense heat.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a nearby weather front is expected to stall just north of Central Florida, increasing the chances of rain and storms.

As rain chances increase, temperatures are forecasted to drop slightly, with highs returning to the low 90s by Sunday and early next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group