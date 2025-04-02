Heathrow Square makeover: Grocery store to downsize, new tenants planned

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Lake Mary retail plaza is moving toward redevelopment as its anchor store literally changes shape.

An application filed with Seminole County requests to redevelop Heathrow Square retail center at 100 International Parkway to shrink the size of the grocery anchor, currently occupied by Winn-Dixie, and add new outparcels for a bank and quick-service restaurant.

Maitland-based Equinox Development owns the 11.73-acre property, which it bought in 2021 for $18.2 million, according to county records. Equinox President and CEO Ryan Stahl is listed as the applicant on the plans. Company executives did not return a request for comment.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group