Heavy rain soaks Central Florida; More Showers Expected Through Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida area experienced significant rainfall yesterday, with some areas receiving between three and five inches, and more rain is anticipated today.

Tropical moisture from the south is causing the heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue affecting the region until tomorrow evening. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are also forecasted through tomorrow, adding to the weather challenges.

Coastal areas are under a flood watch until 8:00 p.m. Monday, as they are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, October 5, 2025 (WFTV)

Despite the ongoing rain, the low-pressure center responsible for the current weather conditions is not expected to produce tropical developments.

Looking ahead, dry air from the north is predicted to move into Central Florida by the middle of the upcoming work week.

This shift is expected to change weather patterns, with temperatures rising to the upper 80s by Wednesday.

