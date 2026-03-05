Local

Help TSA agents in need: Orlando airports host food & supplies drive this weekend

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FILE IMAGE: TSA screening area at airport Food drive at Orlando airports for federal workers during partial government shutdown
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re making a trip through Orlando International Airport this weekend, you can help some federal workers who aren’t currently collecting a paycheck.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is launching a food drive to support Transportation Security Administration agents and other federal employees affected by a lapse in Department of Homeland Security funding.

TSA agents at OIA process more than 75,000 departing passengers every day. The aviation authority established the drive to assist federal partners who are essential to maintaining the safety and security of air travel.

The food drive is collecting:

  • Nonperishable food items
  • Cleaning and laundry supplies
  • Diapers (all sizes)
  • Pet supplies
  • $10 gift cards for gas or grocery stores

Donations can be dropped off at the Terminal C departures curb at OIA. Collection at this location will run from:

  • Friday, March 6 through Monday, March 9
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials noted that additional days may be added to the schedule as needed.

A second drop-off site is available at Orlando Executive Airport, located at 365 Rickenbacker Drive. This location will accept contributions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.

Passengers traveling through the airport may also contribute by leaving items at information booths. These booths are located on the departures level at Terminals A, B and C.

Airport officials recommend that travelers use the FlyMCO website or the Orlando MCO mobile app to stay informed about airport operations during the funding lapse.

